Bishnoi, 3 others hatched conspiracy to kill Moose Wala in August: AGTF

The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab police on Thursday said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi along with three others, including Goldy Brar, hatched the conspiracy to kill Sidhu Moose Wala in August last year and he was in touch with those involved in planning and executing the murder from inside the Tihar jail, as it arrested the 13th accused, who had conducted recce of the singer, in the case.

The AGTF said that Lawrence, during questioning, disclosed that the planning of the singer’s murder started immediately after the killing of youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera on August 21 last year.

“Lawrence revealed that he suspected Moose Wala’s role in the murder. He took it that as personal and decided to take a revenge,” said an AGTF officer.

According to the AGTF, Lawrence Bishnoi, during questioning, had confessed that he was in touch with the other gang members who helped in planning and later executing the murder of Moose Wala from inside the Tihar jail and the planning for the murder started in August last year, in which Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, Sachin Bishnoi and Anmol jointly hatched the conspiracy. The recce of the singer was done thrice to hit the target in a foolproof manner.

Lawrence was brought to Punjab on June 15 on a production warrant from Tihar jail, New Delhi and is currently on police remand till June 27.

The AGTF said that Baldev Nikku, who is from Takhtumal village near Sirsa in Haryana, was nabbed from near Talwandi Sabo on Wednesday night. He has at least 14 cases registered against him in Haryana and Delhi.

Nikku along with another accused Sandeep Kekda had conducted recce of Moose Wala before he was shot dead on 29, the AGTF said.

Addressing the media persons here, AGTF head ADGP Pramod Ban said that Nikku and Kekda took selfies with Moose Wala before the singer was gunned down.

“They had given information to Goldy Brar and Sachin Bishnoi who further were guiding the shooters who were in two vehicles – a Bolero jeep and a car of Toyota make,” Ban said.

The state police also disclosed that AK series weapons were used, however, it was dismissive about its make.

It also said that the shooters had reached Mansa on May 25 and they were carrying firearms and later some sophisticated guns were also provided to them. Other AGTF officers DIG Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and AIG Gurmeet Singh Chauhan were also present at the press conference.

Key accomplices escaped to foreign countries

While the planning to murder Moosewala was being finalised, two key accomplices- Anmol, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, and Sachin Bishnoi, who is from the same village and a close associate of Lawrence’s family, escaped to foreign countries.

According to AGTF, Anmol was last seen in New York and he had escaped in November last year through Dubai, while Sachin escaped in April this year, also through Dubai and was last seen in Azerbaijaan. Both escaped using fake passports which were procured using a hefty sum.

