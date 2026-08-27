Bittu flags ‘teacher shortage’ after inspecting 2 govt schools in Ludhiana

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday alleged an acute shortage of teachers in Punjab government schools, highlighting that two government primary schools he inspected in Ludhiana were being run by a single teacher each. He also flagged alleged shortcomings in basic facilities at the schools, questioning the Punjab government’s claims of an “education revolution”. The Aam Aadmi Party, in response, said several government schools had been upgraded and two Schools of Eminence recently inaugurated in Ludhiana.

BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu at a school in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

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During his visit to Government Primary School, Miyani village, Bittu alleged that the school was being run by a single teacher and questioned the condition of its classrooms and other basic infrastructure.

At Government Primary School, Chaunta, he claimed around 90 students were being taught by one teacher. He also flagged alleged shortcomings in classrooms, drinking water and toilets.

Bittu said the situation at the two schools was in sharp contrast to the AAP government’s claims of “Sikhya Kranti” and “world-class education”. He alleged that the government was spending heavily on publicity and advertisements while students and teachers continued to face shortages of basic infrastructure and staff.

“A government school cannot be called world-class when one teacher is expected to handle 90 children. Children need teachers, safe classrooms, clean drinking water, proper toilets and a healthy learning environment,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He also questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the education minister over the alleged shortage of teachers and basic facilities in government schools despite repeated claims of transformation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the education minister over the alleged shortage of teachers and basic facilities in government schools despite repeated claims of transformation. {{/usCountry}}

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“Punjab does not need an advertisement revolution in education. It needs a real education revolution where every school has adequate teachers, safe classrooms, clean drinking water and functional toilets,” Bittu said.

AAP urban district in-charge Jatinder Khangura hit back, questioning Bittu’s contribution to education during his tenure as Ludhiana MP. Khangura said the present government had upgraded several government schools and recently inaugurated two Schools of Eminence in Ludhiana.

“Those who failed to improve education during their own tenure only know how to criticise others,” Khangura said.