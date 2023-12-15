Bizman alleges threat: Chandigarh court issues notice to MP Kirron Kher, her aide, police

A district court has issued a notice to local member of Parliament MP Kirron Kher, her aide Sahdev Salaria and Chandigarh Police on a plea by a city-based businessman, seeking blanket anticipatory bail “in apprehension of false implication by the duo to exact revenge”.

Chaittnya Aggarwal, 43, a Manimajra-based businessman, has already been provided protection for one week by the high court. (HT)

Now, he moved a plea in a local court, through his counsel advocate Pardhuman Garg, pleading that directions be issued to respondents to serve a seven-day prior notice in case he is required to be arrested in any FIR on Kher or Salaria’s complaint, as he has serious apprehension that he will be implicated in a false case by the two.

Also, if he is required in any criminal case, the petitioner should be sent seven-day advance notice.

The bail application stated that Aggarwal came in contact with Salaria through his brother-in-law, a BJP worker, before also meeting Kher and invested her money twice.

Since investments were giving good returns, Kher in August 2023 gave him ₹8 crore more, of which ₹2 crore were returned. As he sought some more time to make profit on the investment and return the money, Kher and Salaria started threatening him, he alleged, adding that he had to even cancel his brother’s engagement following the threats.

As per the bail plea, Aggarwal was threatened to return from Dubai on December 1 and meet Kher. As asked, on December 1, accompanied by his brother-in-law, he reached Kher’s house, where he met Salaria, along with some six unidentified persons, wherein he was asked to go inside alone and assaulted.

He was released only after he handed over two cheques for ₹7.44 crore, dated December 6, and ₹6.56 crore, dated December 15, to Kher.

He alleged that Kher asked him to return double the amount by December 15, else she will have him and his family killed. Under shock, he remained admitted in a private hospital for two days.

Acting on the plea, the court issued a notice to Kher, Salaria, Chandigarh DGP, SSP and UT administration. The case is now listed for December 15.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police have already issued a notice to Aggarwal to join investigation. “We have issued a notice to the businessman to join investigation, but he has not appeared before us till now,” said SSP Kanwardeep Kaur. A police team was also despatched to his residence to question him, but he was not available there, police sources said.

