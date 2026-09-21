Bizman assaulted, chain snatched; relative booked

Kharar police have booked a Hisar resident for allegedly smashing a businessman’s car windshield, ramming his SUV into the man’s motorcycle and snatching his gold chain following a family dispute in Sunny Enclave.

An FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving), 115(2) (voluntary causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 304 (snatching) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. (HT File)

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Hitesh Hans, 37, who runs a mobile shop in Phase 1, Mohali, told police that his distant uncle, Pankaj Khurana of Hisar, smashed the front windshield of his car with a stone at his Sector 123 residence and left in his Mahindra Thar around 8.30 am on September 10.

Later, Hans left on his motorcycle to drop his children at school. While returning, Khurana allegedly chased him and rammed his SUV into the motorcycle. As Hans stopped beside a parked vehicle, Khurana allegedly hurled abuses and attacked him. The complainant alleged that Khurana also pulled a 30-gram gold chain from his neck.

Hans told police that Khurana then punched him on the head, causing blurred vision, before fleeing in his SUV. Hans later received treatment at Sohana hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} He told police that the dispute stemmed from an earlier altercation, following which the family had cut ties with Khurana and stopped allowing him into their house. Hans approached the police on Saturday, seeking protection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He told police that the dispute stemmed from an earlier altercation, following which the family had cut ties with Khurana and stopped allowing him into their house. Hans approached the police on Saturday, seeking protection. {{/usCountry}}

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An FIR under Sections 281 (rash driving), 115(2) (voluntary causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 304 (snatching) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, police said.