BJP announces conclave in Chandigarh to educate youth on 1984 anti-Sikh riots

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise a conclave titled “Zakhm 84 De” to commemorate the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Chandigarh on November 4. He said the conclave would feature an inaugural session followed by four thematic sessions. (HT)

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana on Saturday, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said, “The conclave aims not only to revisit a tragic chapter in history but also to bring the truth surrounding the massacre, the victims’ struggles, their decades-long fight for justice and efforts towards their rehabilitation to the attention of younger generations.”

He said such events provided an opportunity for society to learn from history, understand the victims’ suffering, and recognise the importance of accountability within a democratic system and the justice delivery process.

Sharing details of the event, Dhillon said the conclave will begin with a special exhibition showcasing photographs and documenting incidents related to the 1984 riots, helping younger generations gain a deeper understanding of the tragedy.

He said the conclave would feature an inaugural session followed by four thematic sessions. Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who represented riot victims in proceedings related to the Sajjan Kumar case before the high court and the Supreme Court, will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session.

Riot survivors, along with senior Supreme Court advocate HS Phoolka; Tarlochan Singh, former chairman of the National Commission for Minorities; and RP Singh, BJP national spokesperson, will speak during the four sessions.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will also attend the conclave and share details of initiatives undertaken by BJP-led governments to rehabilitate the victims and their families.