BJP asks Mann govt to pay women 51,000 in arrears

Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Kewal Singh Dhillon on Friday demanded that the Bhagwant Mann-led government transfer ₹51,000 to every eligible woman of the state, claiming it represents the amount due for the 51 months the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delayed implementing its pre-poll promise.

The demand comes two days after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann rolled out ‘Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana’ under which women from the general category will receive ₹1,000 a month. (@BhagwantMann X)

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The demand comes two days after chief minister Bhagwant Mann rolled out ‘Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana’ under which women from the general category will receive ₹1,000 a month, while those belonging to Scheduled Castes will get ₹1,500.

Mann had described the scheme as the fulfilment of the AAP’s final poll guarantee made ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, saying more than 40 lakh women have already been registered under the “landmark” initiative.

Speaking to the media, Dhillon alleged that the Mann government has deprived women of financial assistance for nearly four-and-a-half years.

“We demand that the government immediately transfer ₹51,000, the total amount due for 51 months of AAP rule in Punjab, as per the third guarantee given by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on November 21, 2021, during a programme titled ‘Kejriwal di Teeji Guarantee, Mahilavan Nu Vadhaiyan’ in Moga,” Dhillon said.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhillon further claimed that while the AAP had promised the benefit to every woman above the 18 years of age, yet, the government now says only 36 lakh women have been covered. “This means over 89 lakh women have been denied the promised assistance,” he said, alleging that the AAP has mastered the art of misleading people through false claims and propaganda. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhillon further claimed that while the AAP had promised the benefit to every woman above the 18 years of age, yet, the government now says only 36 lakh women have been covered. “This means over 89 lakh women have been denied the promised assistance,” he said, alleging that the AAP has mastered the art of misleading people through false claims and propaganda. {{/usCountry}}