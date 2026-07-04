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BJP asks Mann govt to pay women 51,000 in arrears

The Punjab BJP chief alleged that the Mann government has deprived women of financial assistance for nearly four-and-a-half years

Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 08:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Kewal Singh Dhillon on Friday demanded that the Bhagwant Mann-led government transfer 51,000 to every eligible woman of the state, claiming it represents the amount due for the 51 months the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) delayed implementing its pre-poll promise.

The demand comes two days after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann rolled out ‘Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana’ under which women from the general category will receive ₹1,000 a month. (@BhagwantMann X)
The demand comes two days after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann rolled out ‘Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana’ under which women from the general category will receive ₹1,000 a month. (@BhagwantMann X)

The demand comes two days after chief minister Bhagwant Mann rolled out ‘Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana’ under which women from the general category will receive 1,000 a month, while those belonging to Scheduled Castes will get 1,500.

Mann had described the scheme as the fulfilment of the AAP’s final poll guarantee made ahead of the 2022 assembly elections, saying more than 40 lakh women have already been registered under the “landmark” initiative.

Speaking to the media, Dhillon alleged that the Mann government has deprived women of financial assistance for nearly four-and-a-half years.

“We demand that the government immediately transfer 51,000, the total amount due for 51 months of AAP rule in Punjab, as per the third guarantee given by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on November 21, 2021, during a programme titled ‘Kejriwal di Teeji Guarantee, Mahilavan Nu Vadhaiyan’ in Moga,” Dhillon said.

 
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