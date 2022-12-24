BJP bags Yamunanagar zila parishad chairman post

: Ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won the post of chairman and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bagged the post of vice-chairman of zila parishad in Yamunanagar during the election to the posts held on Saturday.

In the house of 18 members, the saffron party had clinched victory only on six, followed by four by BSP and one each from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

According to the results, BJP’s Ramesh Chander Thaska was elected as chairman with the support of three each from BJP and BSP, and one independent, defeating BSP’s Dharampal Tingra by three votes.

BSP’s Agni Vijay Chauhan bagged ten votes, defeating his opponent Gurjeet Kaur by three votes for the post of vice-chairman.

BJP’s district president Rajesh Sapra said that six of their members had supported Agni Vijay’s candidature and he won.