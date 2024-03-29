BJP chalks out LS poll campaign strategy, first list to be out soon

The Punjab BJP on Thursday chalked out a strategy to kickstart its Lok Sabha poll campaign during its core committee meeting in Chandigarh. Punjab affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani, state party chief Sunil Jakhar and all district heads were present at the key meeting. (HT photo)

According to leaders present at the meeting, the saffron party will launch a statewide yatra on ‘hot political issues’, including drugs and unemployment.

The BJP is likely to come out with its first list of candidates for Punjab in the next couple of days, it is learnt.

“The top leadership of the party has left for Delhi to take part in a pre-parliamentary board meeting in which names of the party candidates from Punjab would be discussed. A meeting of Punjab leadership is also scheduled at national president JP Nadda’s residence,” a top BJP leader, present at the meeting, said, pleading anonymity.

Addressing the district presidents, Jakhar said the party is strengthening its base in Punjab like never before.

“In the past two days, the BJP has inducted two Congress and AAP sitting MPs. The BJP will emerge as a top party in Punjab as people want to see development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many more high-profile leaders are likely to join the BJP in the next few days. Won’t be surprised if more MPs join the saffron fold,” Jakhar said.

Jakhar said the new entrants have further boosted the party’s image in the state.

“Now the party has five sitting Lok Sabha MPs from the state in its fold in the form of two BJP MPs, Som Parkash and Sunny Deol, while we have welcomed sitting Congress MP Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Bittu and AAP MP Sushil Rinku into the BJP fold,” Jakhar said.

Meanwhile, Rupani, while speaking to mediapersons said: “BJP’s decision to contest alone on all 13 seats in Punjab and one seat in Chandigarh is being received well. There are positive reports from Punjab. PM Modi is needed for Punjab and the country. Many are joining the BJP, even sitting MPs. This is a good sign.”

Rupani said that while the BJP used to contest on two or three seats in Punjab, this time, “its performance will improve.”

Chandumajra’s nephew joins BJP

Patiala Shiromani Akali Dal leader Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra’s nephew Harvinder Singh Harpalpur, and several other Congress leaders from Patiala district joined the BJP in the presence of party state chief Sunil Jakhar and Punjab affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani in Chandigarh on Thursday. Harpalpur was currently a member of the Akali Dal’s parliamentary affairs committee and the leader from Ghanaur block of Patiala district.

Patiala Congress leaders who joined BJP include Sanjiv Garg, former state information commissioner, former market committee chairman from Nabha Paramjit Singh Khatra, former Punjab state minority commission member Bahadur Khan and former secretary district congress committee Darshan Singh.