J&K BJP in-charge accuses Pak of harbouring terrorism

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and party in-charge J&K Tarun Chugh on Friday lashed out at Pakistan, saying “Mushaal Mullick’s appointment as minister endorses India’s claim that Pakistan is harbouring terrorism and terrorists.”

Chugh said Pakistan has always provided refuge to most wanted terrorists who are involved in destabilising security and sovereignty of India.

He said the appointment of the wife of banned JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik as minister in Anwar ul Haq led caretaker government once again proved that Pakistan is harbouring terrorism and providing refuge to terrorists.

“Malik’s wife has been involved in spreading fabricated stories against India and its Army, while as her husband, who was a dreaded terrorist and was involved in the killing of security forces personnel, Kashmiri Pandits and civilians is serving a life sentence in New Delhi’s Tihar jail, he added.

“Instead of reining elements inimical to peace, Pakistan is repeatedly resorting to such actions that harm national interest of India. We urge international bodies to take cognisance of the matter and stop Pakistan from giving political space to terrorists,” Chugh said.

Pertinently, Mushal took oath along with 18 members of Pakistan’s interim cabinet. However, due to her dual nationality, Mushal will not be a full-fledged minister but will work as a special advisor on human rights issues to PM Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

