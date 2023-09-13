BJP fails to reach consensus on new Punjab team

Even after two months of deliberations, the newly appointed state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jakhar hasn’t been able to announce his team due to the lack of consensus between recommendations from the state unit and the party’s high command.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Punjab president Sunil Jakhar (L) with BJP National general secretary Tarun Chugh. (HT File)

In August, Jakhar had suggested his new team to the party high command after consultation with the new party affairs incharge and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and state organisation secretary Manthri Srinivasullu.

According to party insiders, Jakhar also met national party chief JP Nadda on September 6 to discuss the new team and the state organisation secretary held deliberations with the national party president a few days back.

“The state organisation secretary has also suggested some names for the team which were not part of the list finalised by Jakhar. So it was conveyed to both the factions to re-work the team and give a balanced list having a mix of old and new guards of the party,” said a senior party functionary, privy to the development.

According to senior party leaders, the delay in the announcement of the new team has stalled the party’s functioning.

“The old team was also announced just eight months back by previous state chief Ashwani Sharma. Now, that it is certain that Jakhar will have a fresh team, the delay in the announcement has affected the party work, especially, when the entire party is bracing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” said a former BJP minister.

Ever since Jakhar was named as the new state party chief on July 5, the senior leaders have been doing the exercise for shortlisting the names for the team.

In August, the former Gujarat chief minister came to Chandigarh to hold talks with the state president and the state organisation secretary. However, that time too consensus eluded on a few names and the matter was referred to the party high command to take the final call.

“The tussle is over including a few names as general secretaries. Because a large number of senior Congress leaders have joined the BJP after the 2022 assembly polls, including four former ministers and even Jakhar, is also a former Congress state party chief, the party high command doesn’t want to ignore the traditional leaders of the party,” a leader privy with the developments said.

Jakhar was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

