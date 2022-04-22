BJP general secy holds one-on-one meeting with Jai Ram’s ministers

With barely a few months left for the HP assembly elections, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Thursday held one-on-one meetings with ministers and party leaders in Shimla to review the work of the organisation amid the party’s ambitious ‘Mission Repeat’.

Santhosh, who is on a two-day tour to the state capital, met several leaders and sought feedback on both the working of the government as well as preparations for the polls. He also sought feedback from the ministers on works done in their departments and implementation of the budgetary announcements, besides their suggestion on the BJP’s ‘Mission Repeat’ in Himachal.

Santhosh, before leaving Shimla, met HP chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, state’s party chief Suresh Kashyap and party’s organisation general secretary Pawan Rana.

He also presided over a meeting of presidents and general secretaries of all seven frontal organisations of the party and took feedback about the readiness for the ensuing Shimla civic polls.

CM Jai Ram said, “The BJP is a cadre-based political party and in the recent assembly elections, it has got a huge mandate in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.”

“It was a historic victory. We are confident that the party will get another term in Himachal Pradesh this time,” he added.

He said the frontal organisations have a big role to play in the ‘Mission Repeat’ of the BJP. State president of the Yuva Morcha, Amit Thakur, said the ‘One Booth 20 Youth’ campaign has been completed in Himachal and its verification has been done through an app.

He said that 3,894 families got benefits under Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana, in which the Yuva Morcha played an important role.

OBC cell president OP Chaudhary said the state government has given great benefits to this section. He said that the cell is active at 3,102 booths in Himachal.

Scheduled Caste cell president Niten Kumar said loans of 12,000 people belonging to Dalit communities have been waived. Mahila Morcha chief Rashmi Dhar Sood said that they have done the work of activating the inactive workers.

CM reviews preparedness for Nadda’s rally

CM Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the preparedness for the rally of BJP national president JP Nadda slated for Friday at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra.

Nadda will hold a roadshow in Nagrota Bagwan before addressing a rally on Friday. On Saturday, he will preside over the meeting of party office-bearers.

He said that the national BJP president was visiting Kangra for the first time after the landslide victory of the party in four states of the country.

(With inputs from Dharamshala)

