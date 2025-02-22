Haryana: BJP govt failed to fulfil its promises, says former CM Bhupinder Hooda

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has failed to fulfil its promises, including giving ₹ 2100 to women, and 2 lakh jobs to the youths. Haryana former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File)

Addressing a press conference here, Hooda accused the BJP government of not carrying out any development work in its entire tenure in Haryana.

“The BJP government has failed to fulfil its promises like giving ₹ 2100 to women, 2 lakh jobs to the youths, workers of the Kaushal Rozgar Nigam limited are not made permanent and farmers are protesting for the minimum support price (MSP) battle,” the former CM added.

Hooda also accused the BJP of deliberately delaying the civic body polls and said that the elections are being held due to the court’s “reprimand”.

“Congress is fighting the elections with full strength and we are getting support from the public. We had approached the Election Commission to conduct elections on ballot papers but our plea was turned down. If elections can be held in Uttarakhand with ballot papers, why not in Haryana? The election commission has not only rejected the Congress’ demand, but we got information that this time VVPAT will also not be installed along with EVMs. This is a direct violation of the Supreme Court’s orders,” he said.

Hooda said that the roads and sewerage system in Rohtak are in poor condition.

“Forget about building new roads, this government is not even able to get patchwork done on them. BJP has failed to provide even drinking water to the people. Corruption is so rampant that the former BJP MP himself had exposed a scam of ₹300 crore in the Amrut yojana,” the former CM added.

Congress MLA from Rohtak, Bharat Bhushan Batra said the BJP is openly flouting the model code of conduct in the corporation elections.

“The BJP has put up its posters on government buildings and places. Even posters have been put up from the mini-Secretariat to the DC office premises. We demanded action from the Election Commission. But no action has been taken so far,” Batra added.

Batra said the BJP is fighting the entire election in the name of caste.

“It even wrote the caste of its candidates in the list. The word Harijan was used behind the name of the candidate in the list, which is a violation of the law,” he said.