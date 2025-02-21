Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SC stays observations made by HC against Haryana law officer

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 21, 2025 09:32 AM IST

The HC bench of justice Manjari Nehru Kaul in its January 31 order had taken a stern view of the “misleading submissions” made by Haryana additional advocate general (AAG) Deepak Sabharwal, the state’s counsel in a bail matter

The Supreme Court has stayed the observations made by the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) with regard to a senior law officer of the Haryana government.

The state government had petitioned the Supreme Court seeking an expunction of observations made by the HC against the AAG. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The state government had petitioned the Supreme Court seeking an expunction of observations made by the HC against the AAG. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The HC bench of justice Manjari Nehru Kaul in its January 31 order had taken a stern view of the “misleading submissions” made by Haryana additional advocate general (AAG) Deepak Sabharwal, the state’s counsel in a bail matter. The accused, Subhash Chander Dutt, had petitioned the HC seeking regular bail or alternatively an interim bail on medical grounds. Dutt passed away at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on January 31.

The state government had petitioned the Supreme Court seeking an expunction of observations made by the HC against the AAG. An apex court bench headed by Justice BV Nagarathna in its February 17 order said that the observations of the high court contained in the impugned order vis-a-vis the additional advocate general, who appeared in the matter representing the state are stayed until further orders. The SC has given two weeks to file a counter-affidavit when the matter will be listed.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On