SC stays observations made by HC against Haryana law officer

The Supreme Court has stayed the observations made by the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) with regard to a senior law officer of the Haryana government. The state government had petitioned the Supreme Court seeking an expunction of observations made by the HC against the AAG. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The HC bench of justice Manjari Nehru Kaul in its January 31 order had taken a stern view of the “misleading submissions” made by Haryana additional advocate general (AAG) Deepak Sabharwal, the state’s counsel in a bail matter. The accused, Subhash Chander Dutt, had petitioned the HC seeking regular bail or alternatively an interim bail on medical grounds. Dutt passed away at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on January 31.

The state government had petitioned the Supreme Court seeking an expunction of observations made by the HC against the AAG. An apex court bench headed by Justice BV Nagarathna in its February 17 order said that the observations of the high court contained in the impugned order vis-a-vis the additional advocate general, who appeared in the matter representing the state are stayed until further orders. The SC has given two weeks to file a counter-affidavit when the matter will be listed.