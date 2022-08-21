BJP is a party with difference, other have differences: Rajnath in Panchkula

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) new office in Haryana’s Panchkula, and said that the BJP is a “party with a difference” while others are “parties with differences”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the BJP cadre, Rajnath said: “Other parties faced division because they are parties with differences, but the BJP did not face any division because we are a party with a difference.”

Attacking the previous Congress governments for “indulging in scams”, he said: “Nobody can claim that the BJP is like other political parties. Other political parties play politics only to gain power.”

He asserted that the BJP has honoured all its promises, from abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir to building the Ram temple and amendment to the Citizenship Act.

“I know in politics leaders made many big promises with people and had they honoured these even partially, our country would have become a powerful nation 25-30 years back.” However, he added, “I can say with certainty that what we say we do it. We have resolved the crisis of trust in the politics of the country.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajnath said the government is focusing on self-reliance in the ammunition sector. “A healthy mix of local endeavours and foreign collaboration is the bedrock of India’s journey on the road to self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector,” he added.

The government, he said, has imposed a phased ban on the import of 310 different types of weapons, systems and ammunition through three positive indigenisation lists.

“Also, the government has earmarked ₹84,598 crore — 68 %of the military’s capital acquisition budget — for buying locally produced weapons and systems in 2022-23,” he added.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal said before the 2019 assembly elections, Rajnath had started ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Kalka in Panchkula and now, the state government is playing its second innings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A state-level office, besides other workplaces are also being set up in 22 districts of Haryana and soon, the work of the Rohtak office will also be completed, he added.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij, education minister Kanwar Pal, MoS for women and child development Kamlesh Dhanda, and MP Rattan Lal Kataria besides BJP state president OP Dhankar were among those present on the occasion.