Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP itself behind attack on mayor, senior leader in Chandigarh: Congress
chandigarh news

BJP itself behind attack on mayor, senior leader in Chandigarh: Congress

Chandigarh Congress president says an honest investigation by police will reveal that the party itself orchestrated the attack on July 17
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla addressing the media at Chandigarh Press Club in Sector 27 on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Upping the ante against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the recent imposition of prohibitory orders on mass assembly across the city, the Congress has blamed thesaffron fold itself for the attack on the city mayor and a senior BJP leader at the Sector 48 motor market on July 17.

Speaking at a press conference in Sector 27 here on Wednesday, Congress city chief Subhash Chawla said, “If an honest investigation is done by the police, it will show that it was the BJP that perpetrated the attack.”

Chawla alleged that the attack was carried out to justify the imposition of Section 144 prohibitory orders in the entire city: “Just four months before the municipal corporation (MC) elections, the BJP is attempting to scuttle our protests.”

Slamming the UT administration, Chawla said, “The administration is working entirely under the pressure of the BJP that blamed the police for the attack. So for hiding its own shortcomings, the administration has imposed a blanket ban on protests. We request the administration to withdraw these orders at the earliest.”

This is the latest in a war of words between the two major political parties after city mayor Ravi Kant Sharma and senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon had a narrow escape when their vehicles were attacked with rods and stones allegedly by anti-farm-laws protesters in Sector 48.

On their part, the BJP leaders alleged that Congress party workers were present at the protest when the incident took place. BJP has also highlighted a viral video from a night before the incident alleging it included Congress workers calling for attacks on BJP leaders.

Stating that the Congress would continue with its protests, Chawla said, “We will find new ways to protest, use social media and mainstream media for it.”

Party’s chief spokesperson HS Lucky said, “Against our earlier protests, BJP had got multiple FIRs registered against our party workers.”

Stating that the BJP was trying to hide its own failures, Congress councillor and leader of opposition in MC Devinder Singh Babla said, “People are still getting hiked water bills and overcharged garbage collection bills. If hiked bills are issued next month too, I will sit on a fast against the BJP.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dog isn't sure why the ‘other’ doggo is giving him so much attitude. Watch

Dubai creates fake rain to deal with sweltering heat. Watch

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Doggo trying to finish obstacle course is most of us on Thursdays
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP