BJP leader Birender Singh to hold rally on March 23

: Former union minister and senior BJP leader Birender Singh on Sunday said he will hold a non-political rally in Jind on March 23 on various issues, including unemployment, poverty and minimum support price.

Birender held a meeting with his workers in Hisar and asked them to join his rally.

The former union minister said he will talk to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to sort out the deadlock with newly elected sarpanches.

“Sarpanches have been protesting in Haryana after their spending powers were curtailed. I will meet the chief minister and try to resolve the issue. One lakh people will join the March 23 rally where we will discuss the challenges of unemployment, poverty, hunger, women participation, minimum support price for crops and other issues,” he added.

He further said that he had told CM Khattar to give class 4 jobs without examination and this will boost the morale of party workers.

“I told him to conduct exams for teachers, lecturers and other jobs, not for class 4 grade jobs. If class 4 jobs will be given to close members of BJP workers, it will be helpful for them to run their livelihood. Many families are still struggling to get food on time,” he added.