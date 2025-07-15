BJP leader Kapoor criticises Himachal govt over outsourcing of 14 HPTDC hotels

BJP state general secretary Trilok Kapoor on Tuesday criticised the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for its decision to outsource the operations and management of 14 HPTDC hotels, alleging that the government is using the excuse of an economic crisis to justify selling off government property. Trilok Kapoor said that among these 14 hotels, many are considered as heritage of the state and it is not logical to sell them. (File)

Addressing media in Dharamshala, Kapoor said that the government had earlier sought time from the state high court to recover 18 hotels from losses, but it failed and now the government is again preparing to hand over 14 hotels to private hands.

The Cabinet had in its June 28 meeting approved the proposal to outsource operations and management of 14 loss-making HPTDC hotels amid opposition from employees. The tourism department issued the directives to the managing director, HPTDC, in this regard July 9.

Trilok Kapoor said that among these 14 hotels, many are considered as heritage of the state and it is not logical to sell them. “Thousands of employees working in the hotels are afraid of losing their jobs again. Regular and irregular employees will fall completely into the quagmire of unemployment,” he said, adding that the Congress government has not been able to take any such step so far, which can promote tourism in the state.