News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala civilhospital gets Annapurna Rasoi, new lab

Ambala civilhospital gets Annapurna Rasoi, new lab

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Aug 27, 2023 02:46 AM IST

Officials said that the services of the kitchen, earlier run by Red Cross Society, were discontinued due to financial losses during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown

BJP MLA Aseem Goel on Saturday inaugurated the revamped Annapurna Rasoi and a diagnostic lab at the civil hospital in Ambala City.

The kitchen will have a dedicated dietician, who will provide meals as per the recommendations of the doctor or health staff concerned. (HT Photo)
The kitchen will have a dedicated dietician, who will provide meals as per the recommendations of the doctor or health staff concerned. (HT Photo)

Officials said that the services of the kitchen, earlier run by Red Cross Society , were discontinued due to financial losses during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. However, as the situation improved, another NGO Mera Aasman, offered help and resumed its facilities. Now, the kitchen is being run with funds shared equally by the NGO and district health advisor committee.

Goel said the kitchen will have a dedicated dietician, who will provide meals as per the recommendations of the doctor or health staff concerned.

MLA said a new diagnostic lab with new machines had also been opened at the hospital.

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh, principal medical officer Dr Sangeeta Goel and other officials were also present at the occasion.

Earlier in the day, MLA Goel laid foundation stone of a drain worth 60 lakh at Kanch Ghar and re-carpeting of old Delhi Road, to be undertaken at a cost of 3.4 crore.

Goel also started off a tubewell in Durga Nagar, built at a cost of 37 lakh, to improve drinking water supply in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out