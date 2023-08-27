Ambala civilhospital gets Annapurna Rasoi, new lab

BJP MLA Aseem Goel on Saturday inaugurated the revamped Annapurna Rasoi and a diagnostic lab at the civil hospital in Ambala City. The kitchen will have a dedicated dietician, who will provide meals as per the recommendations of the doctor or health staff concerned. (HT Photo)

Officials said that the services of the kitchen, earlier run by Red Cross Society , were discontinued due to financial losses during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. However, as the situation improved, another NGO Mera Aasman, offered help and resumed its facilities. Now, the kitchen is being run with funds shared equally by the NGO and district health advisor committee.

Goel said the kitchen will have a dedicated dietician, who will provide meals as per the recommendations of the doctor or health staff concerned.

MLA said a new diagnostic lab with new machines had also been opened at the hospital.

Civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh, principal medical officer Dr Sangeeta Goel and other officials were also present at the occasion.

Earlier in the day, MLA Goel laid foundation stone of a drain worth ₹60 lakh at Kanch Ghar and re-carpeting of old Delhi Road, to be undertaken at a cost of ₹3.4 crore.

Goel also started off a tubewell in Durga Nagar, built at a cost of ₹37 lakh, to improve drinking water supply in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON