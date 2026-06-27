BJP MP Harsh Mahajan rushed to hospital after Shimla protest

BJP Rajya Sabha member Harsh Mahajan’s health suddenly deteriorated during a party protest in Shimla on Saturday, after which he was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC).

BJP Rajya Sabha member Harsh Mahajan’s health suddenly deteriorated during a protest in Shimla on Saturday, after which he was rushed to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC). (File photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The incident occurred outside the Shimla deputy commissioner’s office, where the BJP was staging a demonstration against the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government for delaying elections to zila parishads and panchayat samitis.

Shortly after addressing reporters and criticising the state government, the 70-year-old leader complained of chest pain and dizziness, and began losing his balance on camera. As his condition worsened, BJP workers and security personnel intervened to prevent him from falling. He was immediately rushed to IGMC in a taxi, where he has been shifted to the cardiac care unit (CCU) for observation.

Assuring his supporters, Mahajan later posted on social media in the afternoon: “Had to take treatment for some time due to a sudden health problem today. I have completely recovered now by God’s grace, proper treatment by doctors, and the prayers, wishes, and affection of all you loved ones, well-wishers, friends, and supporters.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} BJP media coordinator Karan Nanda and MLA Balbir Verma confirmed that Mahajan remains under close monitoring by a team of doctors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} BJP media coordinator Karan Nanda and MLA Balbir Verma confirmed that Mahajan remains under close monitoring by a team of doctors. {{/usCountry}}

Read More