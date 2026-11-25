Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) president and former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday accused the BJP of becoming complicit in the alleged anti-Sikh actions of the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) by renewing their alliance.

These admissions formed the basis of the religious punishment pronounced against Badal by the five Sikh high priests, he said, alleging that Badal subsequently backtracked on his statements. (HT) more less

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Giani Harpreet recalled the controversial pardon granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh during the SAD government’s tenure, alleging that the leadership had extended political patronage to Ram Rahim and spent money from the ‘Guru’s Golak’ for publicising the pardon.

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He said Sukhbir had admitted the party leadership’s failures in handling sacrilege cases, including failure to recover the stolen saroop of Guru Granth Sahib and ordering arrests of those responsible for the alleged sacrilege, before the Akal Takht.

These admissions formed the basis of the religious punishment pronounced against Badal by the five Sikh high priests, he said, alleging that Badal subsequently backtracked on his statements.

Giani Harpreet said the BJP had compromised its claims of safeguarding Punjab’s interests by aligning with a leadership accused of betraying Sikh sentiments. He asserted that the people of Punjab would reject the alliance, and the electoral defeat of the SAD and the BJP would become a defining moment in the state’s political history.