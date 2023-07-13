BJP national president JP Nadda to visit Himachal’s flood-ravaged regions on July 14

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Himachal Pradesh on Friday to assess the extensive damage caused by recent floods. He will land at Kangnadhar helipad in Mandi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda (File photo)

During his visit, Nadda plans to pay a visit to the revered Panchvaktatra temple in Mandi district which was submerged in the flooded Beas river. He will also tour various affected areas in Mandi to personally evaluate the extent of the devastation. Following this, Nadda will reside at Circuit House in Mandi for a brief period before proceeding to Kullu.

Nadda’s journey to Kullu will be facilitated by helicopter, and he is scheduled to land at Bhuntar Airport. In Kullu, the BJP national president will visit several locations, including Bade Bhuhi Panchayat, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the flood’s impact.

Accompanied by his daughter, Diya Nadda, the party leader will then proceed to Sase Helipad in Manali via helicopter. Upon arrival, he will assess the areas surrounding Aloo Ground, which have also been affected by the floods. Subsequently, Nadda will depart for Bilaspur by air.

Anurag Singh Thakur, Union minister for information broadcasting and sports and youth affairs, will embark on a three-day tour of the flood-affected areas in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency from July 14 to July 16. The purpose of the visit is to assess the damage caused by heavy rains and floods and to meet the affected people. Expressing his concern for the people of Himachal Pradesh, Anurag Thakur stated, “Devbhoomi Himachal is currently facing a natural calamity. Many areas have been disrupted due to heavy rains and floods, resulting in loss of life and property. My thoughts are with the people of Devbhoomi during this challenging time. During my visit to the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency on July 14, 15 and 16, I will visit the flood-affected areas, meet the affected individuals, and share their pain. I will also strive to ensure that all possible assistance is provided by the government. The Central government is closely monitoring the situation in Himachal, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 12 teams to conduct round-the-clock relief and rescue operations in collaboration with local authorities.”

