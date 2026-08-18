BJP protests against NC government in J&K

Slamming the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government for allegedly betraying the mandate of the people and pushing Jammu & Kashmir into a phase of “administrative paralysis”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday organised a protest here.

BJP leaders and workers raise slogans during a protest rally against the National Conference government, in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)

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The protest began simultaneously from three major locations—Dogra Chowk near Press Club, Maheshpura Chowk, Bakshi Nagar, and near Radio Station, Panjtirthi.

BJP activists raised slogans against the NC government, burned effigies at all three locations, and marched towards Indira Chowk.

The protesters later proceeded towards the Civil Secretariat, where they were stopped by the police.

Addressing the gathering, senior BJP leaders issued a warning to the NC government to end its alleged politics of excuses and start fulfilling its commitments to the people.

The protest was led by J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Sat Sharma, along with leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly Sunil Sharma, MP Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP Rajya Sabha Er Ghulam Ali Khatana and former Dy CM Dr Nirmal Singh.

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{{^usCountry}} Sat Sharma alleged that the people of Jammu & Kashmir voted with hope, but the NC government has responded with deception, inefficiency and blame politics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sat Sharma alleged that the people of Jammu & Kashmir voted with hope, but the NC government has responded with deception, inefficiency and blame politics. {{/usCountry}}

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He alleged that the government has failed to fulfil even its own election promises and has instead devoted its energy to making excuses while governance has collapsed. He alleged that roads, power supply, drinking water, employment, development works and public services have all suffered due to the government’s complete lack of seriousness. He said the BJP will continue to become the voice of every “neglected citizen and will intensify its democratic agitation until the government starts delivering justice and development”.

Sunil Sharma alleged the National Conference government has become synonymous with broken promises and administrative failure.

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Jugal Kishore Sharma asserted that BJP will continue to expose every “failure of the present dispensation” and will stand shoulder to shoulder with the people in their struggle for justice, development and equal opportunities.