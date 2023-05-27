BJP flays CM Mann for skipping Niti Aayog meet

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday lashed out at Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for skipping the governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog, calling it a “betrayal with the people of Punjab for petty partisan reasons”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday lashed out at PunjabCM Bhagwant Mann for skipping the governing council meeting of the Niti Aayog, calling it a “betrayal with the people of Punjab for petty partisan reasons”. (PTI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, state BJP vice-president Dr Subash Sharma said that Mann had made “an excuse” to skip the meeting over the issue of the rural development fund. He said if Mann was really concerned about the welfare of the state and the release of the rural development funds, he should have attended the meeting instead of skipping it.

The BJP leader told the chief minister that he should watch the interests of the state rather than “playing into the hands of others who have an entirely different agenda and ambitions”.