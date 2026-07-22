BJP sweeps HC-monitored Abohar mayoral elections

Bringing an end to nearly two weeks of political and legal uncertainty, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday swept the mayoral elections in the Abohar municipal corporation, with Pooja Wadhwa elected mayor, Dharmveer Malkat chosen as senior deputy mayor and Deepak Chhapola deputy mayor.

Newly elected Abohar MC mayor Pooja Wadhwa with former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

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The election, held under the supervision of an observer appointed by the Punjab and Haryana high court, passed off peacefully amid tight security. Senior district administration and police officials remained present throughout the proceedings, which were videographed in compliance with the court’s directions.

The BJP, which had claimed a majority in the 50-member House, secured all three top civic posts after its 28 councillors, besides Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar, cast their votes. Following the declaration of results, jubilant BJP workers celebrated outside the municipal corporation office, distributing sweets and raising slogans. In the May 29 civic polls, the BJP had won 28 of the 50 wards, crossing the majority mark of 26. The AAP secured 20 seats, while the Congress managed just one.

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{{^usCountry}} The election assumed significance after the mayoral poll scheduled for July 10 was mired in controversy. The BJP had alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government attempted to influence the outcome despite the party’s numerical majority in the House. It had also accused the administration of disrupting the democratic process. The AAP and the state government rejected the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The election assumed significance after the mayoral poll scheduled for July 10 was mired in controversy. The BJP had alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government attempted to influence the outcome despite the party’s numerical majority in the House. It had also accused the administration of disrupting the democratic process. The AAP and the state government rejected the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

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The BJP subsequently approached the high court, seeking fresh elections under judicial supervision. During the hearing, the state government assured the court that the election would be held within a week. The high court appointed an independent observer. The controversy had also reached governor Gulab Chand Kataria before the matter was resolved through judicial intervention.

Reacting to Tuesday’s outcome, former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar described the result as “a victory of democracy, the Constitution and the people’s mandate.” He said the judiciary’s intervention had ensured a transparent electoral process and upheld democratic values.

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Taking aim at the ruling AAP, Jakhar alleged that the people of Abohar had rejected the “criminalisation of politics” in Punjab.

“The people of Abohar have sent a clear message that there is no place for criminal elements in Punjab’s politics,” he said.

Jakhar said the BJP’s decision to elect Wadhwa as mayor reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on women’s empowerment, adding that Wadhwa’s family had a long association with public service.

Calling the civic victory politically significant, Jakhar said it would strengthen the BJP’s prospects ahead of the next Punjab Assembly elections. He also expressed confidence that the party will form the next government in the state.

Reacting to BJP’s allegations, AAP halqa in-charge and former MLA Arun Narang said his party firmly believes in the principles of democracy, both in letter and spirit, and that the mayoral elections were conducted in a completely transparent and fair manner.

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“On July 10, five BJP councillors had extended their support to the AAP nominees. However, in Tuesday’s election, they chose to realign with the BJP. This shift in allegiance ultimately resulted in the BJP’s victory,” Narang said.