BJP takes AAP to task over its repeated setbacks in HC

CHANDIGARH The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over its repeated failures and setbacks due to half-hearted and hasty decisions, which it has failed to defend in the courts.

Reacting to the Punjab and Haryana high court staying the AAP government’s mining policy, the state BJP general secretary Subash Sharma said it was the second time in a row that the high court had stayed the Punjab government’s policy. Sharma pointed out that earlier, the HC had stayed the home delivery of free rations.

He said, even the state government’s liquor policy was under scrutiny and claimed that it won’t be long before this policy was also scrapped and set aside.

Asking the government to set its house in order, Sharma said it was unprecedented that a government was not able to defend its policies in court. This, he added, was because the government lacks proper vision and does not apply its mind.

Instead of taking its job seriously, the BJP leader observed, the AAP leaders were levelling baseless allegations against the BJP, like attempts to bribe and poach their MLAs.

He asked the government what action it had taken on the leaked audio of Horticulture minister Fauja Singh Sarari. In the purported conversation, Sarari can be allegedly heard discussing a plan with his former aide to trap some contractors to extort money from them.