BJP rallies in all Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana by June 30, says CM Khattar

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct rallies in all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)

Besides the state leadership, Union ministers, including Home minister Amit Shah, will also attend the rallies being proposed in every Parliamentary constituency of the state by June 30, the chief minister said during his visit to Karnal.

Replying to a question regarding the issue of wrestlers’ protest, the chief minister said the issue was under the consideration of the Union government and they had also met Union sports minister Anurag Thakur. “We are expecting that the issue will be resolved amicably,” he added.

The chief minister said various online portals have been introduced to ensure speedy redress of grievances of people and residents were being benefited of these digital platforms. He also resumed his Jan Samvad programme at his constituency and heard the grievances of people of ward number 6 of Karnal city.