BJP trying to shield Majithia: AAP

Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Punjab chief Aman Arora on Tuesday accused the BJP of making attempts to shield Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia in a case registered against him by the vigilance bureau in the state.

Condemning the BJP and Congress for opposing action against Majithia, Arora said that the NCB demanded all documents related to the new FIR filed against Majithia by the Punjab government and Punjab Police.

“This demand by the NCB is not an act of due process, but a deliberate ploy to assist Majithia in building his defence. It reveals the BJP’s true intent,” he alleged.

The AAP leader said that Ravneet Bittu and Sunil Jakhar openly opposed the state government’s actions against Majithia and then the BJP activated central agencies.

He also criticised Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa for his inconsistent statements, and accused him and other party leaders of frequently changing their stance to suit their “opportunistic politics.”