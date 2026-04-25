BJP using Women’s Reservation Bill as tool for electoral gains: Congress

The Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing them of using the Women’s Reservation Bill as a tool for political gains by misleading the public.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu further intensified the criticism on Friday, claiming the BJP is practicing “double standards” and orchestrating protests merely to divert public attention. (HT File)

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Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu further intensified the criticism on Friday, claiming the BJP is practicing “double standards” and orchestrating protests merely to divert public attention.

“BJP’s stance on the women’s reservation bill was contradictory despite the Congress having supported the legislation,” said Sukhu.

“The BJP in our state acts with double standards, showing a massive gap between their words and actions. They failed to protest for disaster relief or the Revenue Deficit Grant, nor have they raised the issue of the ₹1,500 crore announced by the PM as disaster relief which is yet to be released,” he said.

The statement comes a day after the BJP Mahila Morcha organised a “Jan Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra” at Chaura Maidan, Shimla, where the saffron party leaders targeted Congress for “anti-woman” mindset after the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam failed to pass the test on the floor of Parliament. Referring to the provision of 33% reservation for women, Sukhu said, “The Centre had linked its implementation to the completion of the census and subsequent delimitation. They are making promises, but there is no clarity on when this will actually be implemented.”

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{{^usCountry}} Industry minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said, “The BJP is indulging in theatrics in the name of women’s reservation. It is trying to project itself as a well-wisher of women, but its intentions are not clear.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Industry minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said, “The BJP is indulging in theatrics in the name of women’s reservation. It is trying to project itself as a well-wisher of women, but its intentions are not clear.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said the bill, which was passed in 2023, had received support from all political parties, including the Congress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the bill, which was passed in 2023, had received support from all political parties, including the Congress. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “From the beginning, the BJP’s approach has been political. They are raising this issue to gain mileage in elections,” he said, adding that “symbolic gestures would not translate into real empowerment”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “From the beginning, the BJP’s approach has been political. They are raising this issue to gain mileage in elections,” he said, adding that “symbolic gestures would not translate into real empowerment”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taking a swipe at the BJP, Chauhan questioned the party’s record in the state. “They should clarify how many women they have made state presidents. Their commitment to women appears to be only for show,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a swipe at the BJP, Chauhan questioned the party’s record in the state. “They should clarify how many women they have made state presidents. Their commitment to women appears to be only for show,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Chauhan reiterated that the Congress remains committed to genuine women empowerment and accused the BJP of diverting attention from core issues through political rhetoric.

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