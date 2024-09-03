BJP will form govt in J&K with help of allies: Wani

BJP senior leader and candidate from Anantnag West, Rafiq Wani claimed that the party will form government in J&K with the help of its allies, Apni Party, the Peoples Conference, the DPAP, the AIP and independent candidates. BJP senior leader and candidate from Anantnag West, Rafiq Wani claimed that the party will form government in J&K with the help of its allies, Apni Party, the Peoples Conference, the DPAP, the AIP and independent candidates. (HT File)

Wani, a senior BJP leader, claimed that for the first time there is going to be a BJP chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir as the party will easily manage more than 50 seats in coming elections.

“In Jammu we will win 35 seats, in Kashmir five parties are with us. Engineer Rashid, Altaf Bukhari, Sajjad Lone, Ghulam Nabi Azad and many independent candidates are our allies and have our own 20 candidates. If allies and the independents will get 20 seats, we will win 35 seats in Jammu and get more 50 seats to form the government,” said Wani who is the BJP candidate from Anantnag, during his election meeting in south Kashmir, video of his speech is viral on the social media.

The National Conference and Congress leaders have been accusing Altaf Bukhari, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sajjad Lone as hidden allies of the BJP J&K and dubbing them as A, B and C teams of the party. On Sunday, former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday appeared to agree with the assertions of former J&K governor Satya Pal Malik that BJP appointed Ram Madhav for J&K’s election campaign to stitch a post-poll alliance with People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Wani who is currently seh prabhari - co-incharge, Kashmir Province, joined BJP in 2014 and have contested assembly and parliament elections as candidate of Janata Dal United (Ram Vilas Paswan).

He, however, played down the contents of the video and said only half of the portion is being played in public. “My opponents are just making half of the speech viral and don’t portray the real contents of the speech. It’s true with our own strength we are going to form the government in J&K and our party was able to bring peace and development in J&K,” he said.