BJP will win 10 seats in Haryana: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the BJP government has provided compensation for damaged crops worth ₹12,000 crore while the previous Congress government paid only ₹1,100 crore during their tenure. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the BJP government has provided compensation for damaged crops worth ₹ 12,000 crore while the previous Congress government paid only ₹ 1,100 crore during their tenure. (PTI File)

Addressing a rally in Fatehabad’s Ratia for party candidate Ashok Tanwar, Saini said that the Union government has worked for every section of society and India will be a developed nation by 2047.

“Our government is procuring 14 crops on the MSP. BJP will win all 10 seats in Haryana this time,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police detained nearly 50 farmers who were protesting against the CM’s visit and later they were released.