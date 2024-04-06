 BJP will win 10 seats in Haryana: Saini - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

BJP will win 10 seats in Haryana: Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Apr 06, 2024 09:22 AM IST

Addressing a rally in Fatehabad’s Ratia for party candidate Ashok Tanwar, Saini said that the Union government has worked for every section of society and India will be a developed nation by 2047.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the BJP government has provided compensation for damaged crops worth 12,000 crore while the previous Congress government paid only 1,100 crore during their tenure.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the BJP government has provided compensation for damaged crops worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,000 crore while the previous Congress government paid only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,100 crore during their tenure. (PTI File)
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the BJP government has provided compensation for damaged crops worth 12,000 crore while the previous Congress government paid only 1,100 crore during their tenure. (PTI File)

Addressing a rally in Fatehabad’s Ratia for party candidate Ashok Tanwar, Saini said that the Union government has worked for every section of society and India will be a developed nation by 2047.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Our government is procuring 14 crops on the MSP. BJP will win all 10 seats in Haryana this time,” he added.

Meanwhile, the police detained nearly 50 farmers who were protesting against the CM’s visit and later they were released.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / BJP will win 10 seats in Haryana: Saini
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On