BJP-JJP govt has lost trust of people: Deepender

: Senior Haryana Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda has said that zila parishad election results have clearly proved that people are disenchanted with the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government.

Stating that the voters not only defeated the wife of Kurukshetra MP Naib Saini but also pushed her to the fourth place, he said the daughter-in-law of JJP MLA Ramkaran Kala from Shahbad had to face defeat.

“Not only this, the son of JJP’s state president could not win from his own village Mamupur, while the aunt of a minister in the state government lost the sarpanch election in her village,” Hooda said in a statement.

The Congress leader said that the BJP struggled to find candidates to contest elections on party symbol in every seat in the entire state and contested only on 102 seats of the total 411 zila parishad seats.

Hooda said in view of the zila parishad poll outcome, the BJP-JJP government has no moral right to remain in power even for a single day.

“It is clear from the results that the BJP-JJP government has lost the trust of the public,” Deepender said, pointing out that election result was a big blow to the state government.