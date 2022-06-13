Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BJP misusing investigative agencies: Cong spokesperson
chandigarh news

BJP misusing investigative agencies: Cong spokesperson

Asserting that the Congress will not tolerate the politics of vendetta, national spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam alleged that Enforcement Directorate summons to the Gandhis were politically motivated
All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam accused the central government of misusing investigating agencies to frame the party’s senior leaders – Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – in false cases. (Deepak Sansta /HT)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 03:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam accused the central government of misusing investigating agencies to frame the party’s senior leaders – Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – in false cases.

Asserting that the Congress will not tolerate the politics of vendetta, he alleged that Enforcement Directorate summons to the Gandhis were politically motivated. “The BJP is worried because of the party’s Bharat Jodo Padyatra campaign and sees Rahul Gandhi as a major challenge. The BJP has been misleading people to divert the attention of the people from the serious problems of the country,” he said.

“The day after the Congress decided to take out a Desh Jodo Padyatra at its Udaipur camp, Congress leaders were summoned by the ED, which indicates a well-planned conspiracy,” he said, adding that the Centre was misusing the ED, income tax, and CBI.

“Whenever there is an election in any state, they start raiding the houses of the opposition leaders. Over the last eight years, the ED has registered around 11,000 cases and trial has not started in the majority of them. Today, India’s economic condition is not that different from Sri Lanka as its unemployment figures have reached around 22 crore. The BJP is instigating communal violence in the country to hide its failures,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Protests will be staged outside all ED offices across the country on Monday on the call of All India Congress Committee. In Shimla, the protest will take place under the leadership of state president Pratibha Singh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP