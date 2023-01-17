BJP’s Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh mayor, defeats AAP nominee by one vote

Anup Gupta, 38, of the BJP was elected the mayor of Chandigarh after he defeated Jasbir Singh, also 38, of the Aam Aadmi Party by one vote in the annual election held on Tuesday.

Of the 29 votes polled, Gupta got 15 votes and Singh 14 votes. The six Congress councillors and lone Shiromani Akali Dal member abstained from voting.

Gupta, a first-time councillor, was the deputy mayor last year. The mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor are elected for one year.

Kanwarjeet Rana of the BJP was elected senior deputy mayor. He defeated Taruna Mehta of the AAP by a vote. Rana got 15 votes and Mehta 14.

Harjeet Singh of the BJP was elected deputy mayor after he defeated Suman Devi of the AAP by a vote. With this, the BJP won all three posts.

In the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House, the AAP has 14 members and the BJP 15, including the member of Parliament who has an ex officio vote.

A businessman, Gupta is the UT BJP secretary and represents Ward 11 that covers Sectors 18, 19 and 21 in the House. Known to be close to Chandigarh BJP leader Sanjay Tandon, UT BJP chief Arun Sood and MP Kirron Kher, he was the deputy mayor during Sarabjit Kaur’s mayoral tenure. Gupta is a commerce and law graduate.

Tight vigil for elections

The elections were conducted amid tight security in the presence of Chandigarh deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

Before voting began in the MC’s assembly hall this morning, AAP members wanted to know why nominated councillors, who don’t have voting rights, were present in the House. The deputy commissioner replied that there was no provision in the law to bar their presence during the elections.

BJP leaders Tandon, Sood, Devinder Singh Babla and former mayor Rajesh Kalia were present during the elections, while AAP leader Pardeep Chhabra and UT unit chief Prem Garg were present in the public gallery.

Why Congress stayed away

The Congress, which had taken its six councillors to Kasauli, accused both the BJP and the AAP of “opening money bags to lure them”. They said “such corrupt practices” adopted by rival parties had tarnished the fair name of City Beautiful.

“Under these circumstances, the Congress has decided to stay away from the election and sit in the Opposition to expose the anti-people policies of the AAP and the BJP,” said a Congress leader.

Last year, Sarabjit Kaur was declared mayor after a vote cast by the AAP was declared invalid.

