Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the civic body elections is the result of party workers’ hard work and the trust reposed by the public in the government.

BJP’s civic poll win historic, reflects public trust: Saini

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Saini was addressing a gathering during the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected Sonepat mayor Rajiv Jain and councillors in Murthal. “The BJP workers worked tirelessly in extreme heat during the civic polls, leading to the party-backed candidates securing victory by huge margins,” he said.

The CM also greeted the mayor and the councillors, saying that BJP’s worker-based organisational culture and commitment to women empowerment remained the party’s biggest strengths. Referring to the appointment of Dr Archana Gupta as Haryana BJP president, he said the party was continuously promoting women leadership in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

The CM assured that the state government and the new municipal team would work together to accelerate Sonepat’s development “three times faster”, focusing on roads, sanitation, drinking water, sewerage, electricity and modern urban infrastructure.

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{{^usCountry}} Saini urged the newly elected representatives to work with transparency, sensitivity and dedication while ensuring prompt resolution of public grievances. Divisional commissioner Rajiv Ratan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the mayor and councillors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini urged the newly elected representatives to work with transparency, sensitivity and dedication while ensuring prompt resolution of public grievances. Divisional commissioner Rajiv Ratan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the mayor and councillors. {{/usCountry}}

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Besides the newly appointed Haryana BJP president Dr Archana Gupta, several senior leaders, including development and panchayats minister Krishan Lal Panwar, cooperation minister Dr Arvind Sharma, Rai MLA Krishna Gehlawat, Sonepat MLA Nikhil Madan, Kharkhoda MLA Pawan Kumar Kharkhoda also attended the ceremony.

Maharana Pratap Horticulture varsity to get 14 science centres

Saini on Thursday announced 14 new horticulture science centres at the Maharana Pratap Horticulture University in Karnal. He said that these centres will play a vital role in providing farmers with the latest technologies and quality planting material, as well as scientific advice, while serving as a strong bridge between the university and farmers. Saini also announced that master’s degrees and PhDs will be introduced in new subjects like post-harvest management, plant pest control, and diseases.

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