Jalandhar bypoll: Dissent in Punjab BJP over selection of Atwal as party candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) announcement of naming Akali turncoat and former MLA Inder Iqbal Atwal as its candidate for the Jalandhar bypoll has caused huge resentment among rank and file of the Punjab BJP with leaders and cadre terming the party move demoralising.

Inder Iqbal Atwal, also known as Rinku, had joined the BJP only three days back and his name was nowhere in reckoning for the ticket, said a senior BJP functionary.

The BJP insiders revealed that the party was focusing on names of three leaders in the panel sent to the high-command, which included former minister Raj Kumar Verka, ex-SSP Rajinder Singh and Punjab Scheduled Caste Commission former chairman Rajesh Bagha.

However, the party selected Atwal, who while being a SAD leader was never active in Jalandhar region. His father Charanjit Atwal, former deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha, had unsuccessfully contested as the SAD-BJP candidate in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Atwal, an Akali stalwart, had also remained the speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the SAD-BJP tenure between 2007 and 2012. He is yet to officially declare support for his son.

“It is no less than a shock to us. The BJP’s perception was that it will play a masterstroke by fielding a candidate accepted in Urban and Rural constituency. Rinku hardly has anything to claim as his political achievements other than that he is Atwal’s son,” said a senior BJP leader, who wished not to be quoted.

Another BJP leader claimed that caste-calculation wise, Rinku’s candidature is awfully wrong as he comes from Majhabi Sikh family which hardly has considerable vote share.

“Jalandhar seat has very complex dynamics between Ravidassia and Valmiki vote share. Valmikis in Jalandhar seat are mostly Hindu Valmikis. Whereas Majhabi Sikhs who are also considered Valmikis don’t have a vote bank more than 50,000,” a party unit general secretary said.

No Valmiki candidate has ever won this seat which has been a citadel of Ravidassia community voters. Even famous singer Hans Raj Hans, a Valmiki by caste, tasted defeat from the seat in 2009 as the SAD-BJP candidate.

Despite facing tough competition from its opponents, the Congress party managed to prove its mettle as it remained undefeated since 1999.

It was only in 1998 general elections, when former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral got elected as the member of parliament as Janta Dal candidate.

In 1999, Congress’ Balbir Singh won Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat followed by Rana Gurjeet Singh in 2004, Mohinder Singh Kaypee in 2009 and Santokh Singh Chaudhary in 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Moreover, in 2022 state assembly poll, Congress won five of nine seats in Jalandhar district, while AAP secured victory on remaining seats.

In 2019, Chaudhary polled 3,85,712 votes, while SAD candidate Charanjit Singh Atwal polled 3,66,221 votes. The AAP candidate Justice Zora Singh (retd) polled mere 25,467 votes, while BSP candidate Balwinder Singh got 2,04,783 votes.

“Rinku Atwal’s name has been finalised for the polls by the parliamentary board. Every BJP worker will give his best to ensure his victory from Jalandhar,” said state BJP Ashwani Sharma.

