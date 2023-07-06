Rupani dismisses reports of reunion with SAD, says ‘BJP will go alone in Punjab’

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Punjab in-charge Vijay Rupani on Thursday dismissed the reports of a possible alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rupani denied reports of tie-up and the possibility of the SAD chief joining the Modi cabinet. (File Photo)

Rupani was accompanied by the party’s newly appointed state president Sunil Jakhar during his visit to the Golden Temple.

“Jakhar is a big leader of Punjab, and he is familiar in public. Jakhar and his father have served the country and the state. The people of Punjab need a fearless direction, and under the leadership of Jakhar, BJP will fight the upcoming 2024 elections in Punjab. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP will form the government for the third time at the Centre. In Punjab, BJP will fight election on all 13 seats independently,” Rupani said.

On Wednesday, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal held a closed-door meeting with the party’s senior leadership at his home in Chandigarh. The talks about the possibility of the SAD and the BJP joining hands emerged after defence minister Rajnath Singh, in his June 24 rally in Chandigarh, remembered Akali stalwart and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal while paying tributes to him.

Five-time former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal died in April aged 95. Parkash Singh Badal announced the alliance with the BJP in the 1990s. Thereafter, the SAD-BJP formed the coalition government thrice in Punjab—1997, 2007 and 2017.

The Akali Dal had walked out of the NDA in 2020, ending its ties with the BJP following the massive protests against three central farm laws, which were later withdrawn.

Rupani denied reports of tie-up and the possibility of the SAD chief joining the Modi cabinet. “I am saying that BJP will fight elections alone in the coming days and do well,” he said.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa added that the party has leaders like Capt Amarinder Singh and Jakhar who understand the situation of Punjab and its people.

“I want the BJP to fight 2024 Lok Sabha elections on all the 13 seats in Punjab so that the ideology of the party reaches every home,” Sirsa said.

Jakhar refused to make any political comment saying that the motive of his visit was to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple. “I will reply to all the political queries at a suitable forum,” he said.