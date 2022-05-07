BJP's Tajinder Bagga faces another arrest warrant, from court in Punjab's Mohali
A local court in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday issued a fresh arrest warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and directed the Punjab Police to produce him before the court.
The criminal court's warrant says that Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga stands charged with the offence punishable under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 505, 505(2), 506 of the Indian Penal Code.
On Friday, Bagga, a staunch critic of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, was arrested by the Punjab Police based on an FIR on April 1 in connection with the case registered in Mohali.
The April 1 FIR referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside Kejriwal’s residence.
Punjab Police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader from Mohali Sunny Ahluwalia.
Bagga had also come under AAP fire for his tweet against Kejriwal over the film "The Kashmir Files".
ALSO READ: How Punjab Police botched up on Tajinder Bagga’s arrest
The Punjab Police team carrying Bagga to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. This after the Delhi Police had registered a case of kidnapping based on the complaint by Bagga's father Preet Pal Singh. The Delhi Police team reached Kurukshetra and was handed the custody of Bagga.
The BJP leader was brought to Delhi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday where he was produced at the residence of Duty Magistrate Swayam Siddha. Advocates Y P Singh and Sanket Gupta, who appeared for Bagga, informed the media that the Duty Magistrate has directed the Delhi Police to provide security to Tejinder and his family.
-
‘No VIP culture’: Minister Nandi takes bath at villager's house, shares video
Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' on Friday shared two videos on Twitter handle, stressing that these show that there is no such thing as 'VIP culture' in the Yogi Adityanath-led state government. While the first clip shows Nandi taking a bath near a handpump in a village in Shahjahanpur, the second shows him getting ready for work.
-
CBI searches properties of AAP MLA Jaswant Singh, others in bank fraud case
Punjab's AAP MLA Jaswant Singh is among seven people and companies named as accused in the case. Balwant Singh, Kulwant Singh, Tejinder Singh, M/s Tara Health Foods Ltd through its directors, M/s Tara Corporation Ltd (renamed as Malaudh Agro Ltd), and some unknown public servants/private persons are other accused named in the bank fraud case.
-
Green boards to replace blackboards in Pune Zilla Parishad schools
PUNE Aiming at raising the educational standards in government schools, particularly in rural areas, blackboards are being replaced with green chalk boards by the Pune Zilla Parishad. Traditionally, blackboards have been a part of schools since many years. However, children who sit at the back in classrooms are facing difficulty in reading the information written on the blackboards. The Pune Zilla Parishad has decided to attract more corporate social responsibility funds for rural schools.
-
Karnataka Cong Chief's images with PSI scam accused Divya tumble out
Images of a meeting between Divya Hagaragi, accused of PSI recruitment scandal and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Sivakumar are being widely shared by the local Karnataka media. The images have emerged at a time when Divya has been imprisoned for her alleged role in the PSI recruitment and the Congress party has been cornering the state BJP government of fostering the scam and seeking the Karnataka Home Minister's resignation.
-
Centre to set up solar energy panels in all armed police campuses
The union home ministry has decided to install rooftop solar energy panels on all the campuses of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Security Guard in a bid to promote renewable energy and head toward a carbon-neutral economy, said a statement released by the ministry. SECI has estimated the total solar power potential in CAPF and NSG campuses to reach up to 71.68 MW.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics