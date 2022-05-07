BJP's Tajinder Bagga faces another arrest warrant, from court in Punjab's Mohali

A local court in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday issued a fresh arrest warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and directed the Punjab Police to produce him before the court.



The criminal court's warrant says that Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga stands charged with the offence punishable under section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 505, 505(2), 506 of the Indian Penal Code.



On Friday, Bagga, a staunch critic of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party, was arrested by the Punjab Police based on an FIR on April 1 in connection with the case registered in Mohali.

The April 1 FIR referred to Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside Kejriwal’s residence.

The Mohali court arrest warrant against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Punjab Police had booked Bagga on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader from Mohali Sunny Ahluwalia.

Bagga had also come under AAP fire for his tweet against Kejriwal over the film "The Kashmir Files".



ALSO READ: How Punjab Police botched up on Tajinder Bagga’s arrest



The Punjab Police team carrying Bagga to Mohali was stopped by the Haryana Police in Kurukshetra. This after the Delhi Police had registered a case of kidnapping based on the complaint by Bagga's father Preet Pal Singh. The Delhi Police team reached Kurukshetra and was handed the custody of Bagga.



The BJP leader was brought to Delhi on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday where he was produced at the residence of Duty Magistrate Swayam Siddha. Advocates Y P Singh and Sanket Gupta, who appeared for Bagga, informed the media that the Duty Magistrate has directed the Delhi Police to provide security to Tejinder and his family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON