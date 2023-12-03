BJP’s victory in 3 big states is historic: state president

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal, congratulating the party on its victory in three states on Sunday, said the party’s win is a victory of the democracy of the country, the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public welfare policies, patriotism and nationalism.

He said this is a crushing defeat of appeasement and corruption of the Congress party. The public has approved the way massive corruption and misgovernance took place in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and the Congress had to face a crushing defeat.

Congress party is the mother of corruption and corruption was done by the leaders of the party in these two states. Corruption took place in the country even in the name of Mahadev, he added. He said that the BJP’s good governance has achieved a massive victory in Madhya Pradesh.

Later, the BJP’s workers held a victory procession near the main square near deputy commissioners office in Shimla. Addressing the gathering, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said the country has approved the development of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by rejecting the lies of INDIA alliance along with Congress. It is clear from the assembly elections of four states that the name of the Prime Minister is the only guarantee of development, a guarantee of campaign on corruption, a guarantee of poverty alleviation. .

He said, “Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had given false guarantees after coming to Himachal and today I am relieved that when the BJP government has been formed in Chhattisgarh, his campaign has completely failed. Bhupesh had even said that we have fulfilled all the guarantees in Himachal Pradesh, today the lie has been exposed.”