BKI terrorist arrested in Patiala, four pistols recovered

The Patiala police arrested a terrorist and a member of a banned terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), who was also co-accused in sensational Burail jailbreak in 2004 involving terrorists Jagtar Tara and Jagtar Hawara.

The pistols seized by the police. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The said terrorist — Nand Singh — was arrested during an ongoing investigation in the espionage and narco-terrorism case that was registered in Patiala earlier this month. The police have already arrested drug peddler Amrik Singh and sepoy Manpreet Sharma of the Indian Army in the case.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma, during a press conference, on Tuesday, said Nand Singh was arrested from Patiala and recovered four sophisticated pistols, including one automatic Turkey-made 9 mm pistol.

As per police sources, Nand Singh was a sleeper cell of drug peddler Amrik Singh. The SSP said Nand Singh was arrested after thorough interrogation of Amrik Singh, who was brought from the Patiala central jail on production warrant.

Patiala CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh said Amrik Singh and Nand Singh came to know each other during their stay in the Patiala central jail in 2012 and it was there only that India’s most wanted terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda — currently in Pakistan — also came in contact of Amrik Singh during 2014-15. “Ever since both, Rinda and Amrit Singh, met in the Patiala central jail, they have been in touch with each other,” said Shaminder Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DSP Sukhamrit Singh Randhawa said Amrik Singh came in contact with sepoy Manpreet because of his village kinship in 2021. “Manpreet, who was recruited in 2016, had handed over important intelligence documents to Amrik Singh around four to five times during his posting at Chandi Mandir in Panchkula,” said the DSP.

Drug peddler provided sensitive army info to Pak

The Patiala police were closely monitoring the activities of accused Amrik Singh, who was lodged in the Patiala jail. Mobiles phones were also recovered from him in the jail. Following the forensic report of seized mobiles phones, a case under Sections 3, 5, 7 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act-1923 and under Sections 13, 16 and 18 of the UA(P)A was registered against Amrik Singh on September 1 this year for providing sensitive information of the Indian Army to its Pakistan counterparts. It was sepoy Manpreet Sharma who used to give sensitive information to Amrik Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}