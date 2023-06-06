Ludhiana: Farm unions come in support of protesting wrestlers, demand WFI chief’s arrest

Members of the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta (Ugrahan) and Samyukat Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a protest on Monday outside the Payal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office in support of women wrestlers and demanded the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Protesters burnt an effigy of WFI chief and expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of action taken against him.

Members of farm unions holding a protest in front of Payal SDM office in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The women wrestlers have been protesting for over five months, demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan. The have made allegations of sexual harassment, including that of a minor, against the WFI chief.

Union members Sudagar Singh Ghudani and Rajinder Singh Siar said that the wrestlers have been protesting at Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, who is also a member of parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Union members expressed their disappointment with the Union government’s support for the accused WFI chief.