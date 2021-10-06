Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / BKU starts indefinite dharna outside Manpreet’s residence
chandigarh news

BKU starts indefinite dharna outside Manpreet’s residence

Published on Oct 06, 2021 01:01 AM IST
BKU members protest against Punjab government outside finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s residence in Badal village of Muktsar district on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)
By HT Correspondent

Demanding adequate compensation to the peasantry of the cotton-growing belt, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta- Ugrahan) faction started an indefinite dharna outside the residence of finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal at Muktsar district’s Badal village on Tuesday.

BKU state secretary Harinder Bindu said the farm outfit demands 60,000 per acre, apart from the compensation of 30,000 per farm for labourer families for job loss.

“Pink bollworm attack has caused widespread damage of the cotton crop in the south Malwa. The economy of the rural belt has crippled and farmers and farm labourers are left with no resources. We will continue the agitation until the state government announces compensation,” she said.

Activists, including women from five districts Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Fazilka and Faridkot gathered at Ghudda village in Bathinda in a large number before proceeding towards Badal village.

During a protest march, they raised slogans against “taya-bhatija” (referring to SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal and his nephew Manpreet). They lamented the state government for a delay in extending support to affected villagers.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Three deaths, 19 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

No specialist officer deployed to monitor mining operations in Punjab

During Covid crises, over 14,000 industries closed down In Punjab

GST revenue growth robust in Punjab, surpasses pre-Covid levels
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP