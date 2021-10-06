BKU starts indefinite dharna outside Manpreet’s residence

Demanding adequate compensation to the peasantry of the cotton-growing belt, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta- Ugrahan) faction started an indefinite dharna outside the residence of finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal at Muktsar district’s Badal village on Tuesday.

BKU state secretary Harinder Bindu said the farm outfit demands ₹60,000 per acre, apart from the compensation of ₹30,000 per farm for labourer families for job loss.

“Pink bollworm attack has caused widespread damage of the cotton crop in the south Malwa. The economy of the rural belt has crippled and farmers and farm labourers are left with no resources. We will continue the agitation until the state government announces compensation,” she said.

Activists, including women from five districts Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Fazilka and Faridkot gathered at Ghudda village in Bathinda in a large number before proceeding towards Badal village.

During a protest march, they raised slogans against “taya-bhatija” (referring to SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal and his nephew Manpreet). They lamented the state government for a delay in extending support to affected villagers.