BKU Ugrahan appeals to Punjab farmers to reach Delhi border in large numbers for February 27 rally

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan on Sunday appealed to the farmers and farm labourers from Punjab to reach the Delhi borders in large numbers for the February 27 rally against the Centre’s agriculture laws.

Addressing a rally organised by the farmer union in the grain market of Barnala town, the BKU leader said the ongoing farmers’ agitation is not just against the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre but also the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The agitation came back on track after the Red Fort incident on January 26, in which the Centre in connivance with some people tried to give a communal colour to the farmers’ struggle. We have conveyed the people that it is not a fight of a particular religion but the battle of all citizens of the country. After the Delhi incident, the people of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh raised questions over the movement and distanced themselves from the protest. But we managed the situation and saved the struggle from communal forces,” said Ugrahan.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “The Delhi Police have registered several cases against farmers. There is no need to appear before the police if they send you notices. Residents should oppose the police if they conduct raids in villages.”

Ruldu Singh Mansa, a leader of the Punjab Kissan Union, which is part of the SKM said the people of Punjab should boycott the BJP workers in the state. “We will not make any compromise against the farmers interests. The struggle will be fought until the repeal of three laws,” he added.

During the rally, appeals were also made to reach Delhi on February 23 to mark the birth anniversary of Pagri Sambhal Jatta movement leader and Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s uncle Ajit Singh as well as on the Women’s Day on March 8.

People from all walks of life, including intellectuals, artists, unemployed youths and government employees joined hands with the farmers and labourers during the rally.