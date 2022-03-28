Blast near army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

A blast occurred near an Army camp in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, but no loss of life was reported, officials said. “A mysterious blast took place near the camp of 21 Rashtriya Rifles at Zachaldara in Handwara area of the north Kashmir district,” one of the officials said. However, no loss of life or injury to anyone was reported. The nature of the blast was being ascertained, they added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}