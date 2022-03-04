Blocking release of Bhullar reveals Kejriwal govt’s anti-Sikh mentality: SGPC

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday condemned the Kejriwal government in New Delhi for becoming an “obstacle” in the release of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar.

He said the “deferment” in the release of Bhullar by the sentence review board (SRB) of the Delhi government on Wednesday was “extremely unfortunate”. He said, “Due to the SRB’s decision, the Sikh community is in high displeasure.”

The apex gurdwara body chief appealed to the Centre to intervene to stop the “anti-Sikh activities” being carried out by the Kejriwal government.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi should issue an order to Delhi government in this regard so that the Sikhs who are lodged in jails for decades could be released soon. In case of release of Bhullar, the Centre should issue strict instructions to Delhi government,” said Dhami.

“During the Punjab assembly elections, Kejriwal and his party leaders kept on talking about deciding on the release of Bhullar in the forthcoming meeting of SRB, but nothing is being done,” he added.

Dhami said, “Kejriwal has always remained anti-Sikh, which is evident from the fact that there is not even a single Sikh minister in his cabinet.”

The 57-year-old convict was a prisoner of Tihar, but has been lodged in Punjab’s Amritsar jail since 2015 due to mental health issues. Bhullar was convicted and sentenced to death in 2011 in the 1993 Delhi bomb blasts case. In March 2014, however, the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment owing to his ill health, and a delay in the trial.