Bodies of young couple found hanging from tree in Ferozepur

The bodies a minor girl and a youth were found hanging from a tree at Dutewala village in Punjab’s border district of Ferozepur on Monday.

Also read: 12-year-old boy killed, two others injured in blast at Ajnala village in Punjab

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Residents of Dutewala, which is located near Mamdot, 34km from Ferozepur, found the bodies hanging at 7.30am and informed the police.

The police took the bodies into custody for post-mortem and impounded a motorcycle parked nearby.

Further investigation is on.