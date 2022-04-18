Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bodies of young couple found hanging from tree in Ferozepur

Residents of Dutewala village near the border town of Mamdot spotted the bodies and informed the police on Monday morning
Police took the bodies into custody for post-mortem and impounded a motorcycle parked nearby at Dutewala village of Ferozepur district on Monday. (Representative image)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 04:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The bodies a minor girl and a youth were found hanging from a tree at Dutewala village in Punjab’s border district of Ferozepur on Monday.

Residents of Dutewala, which is located near Mamdot, 34km from Ferozepur, found the bodies hanging at 7.30am and informed the police.

The police took the bodies into custody for post-mortem and impounded a motorcycle parked nearby.

Further investigation is on.

