Bond policy row: 300 MBBS students booked for rioting ahead of Khattar’s visit

: As many as 300 MBBS students, protesting against the Haryana government’s bond policy, were booked for rioting after they were forcibly removed from the protest site inside the campus of the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) here in the wee hours on Saturday ahead of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to the institute.

The CM along with governor Bandaru Dattatreya visited PGIMS on Saturday to attend a convocation ceremony.

Nearly 300 students were protesting on the campus and at around 2 am, the police rounded them up and they were made to board buses and taken away from the campus. According to sources, they were taken to various police stations in Rohtak.

A girl student, who requested anonymity, said the police used water cannons on protesters and then dragged them towards the buses.

“The cops pulled up the students, dragged and lifted them to buses. The treatment towards girl students was also similar,” she added.

Another student Priya said they were protesting against the bond policy and they will lift their dharna after the government gives them in writing to revoke the policy.

“As a democratic country, we have the right to hold a peaceful protest but the police used water cannons and forcibly removed us from the dharna,” she added.

Rohtak superintendent of police Udai Singh Meena said that the protesters on Friday night shifted the venue of their protest from the PGIMS director’s office to the auditorium where the governor, chief minister and state home minister were scheduled to attend a convocation ceremony on Saturday.

“The police, administrative and PGIMS officials tried to convince them but they turned down the plea. We have arrested some students and detained a few others for preventive measures. As many as 300 students were booked under sections 147(punishment for rioting), 149(every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (whoever voluntarily obstructs any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 332, 353 and 427 of the Indian Penal code (IPC),” the SP added.

A couple of protesting students uploaded a video on social media from PGIMS police station. In the video, the students said they want to meet the chief minister to share their grievances.

“We want to assure the administration that we will follow discipline and the police should give us security when we go and come back after meeting the CM,” the MBBS students added.

Bond policy in favour of students: Khattar

During his visit to the institute, chief minister Khattar on Saturday stressed that the state government had introduced the bond policy in favour of MBBS students.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony, Khattar said if the MBBS students did not get the job, they will not have to pay ₹ 40 lakh bond.

“Our government has allocated ₹ 11,000 crore budget for the health sector. The bond policy was not formed to harass the MBBS students and their parents. If the students get a job equivalent to a government job or better than that, then they have to pay the bond amount,” the CM added.

He further said that a doctor never gets retired and the PGIMS health institute has been catering services for the last 60 years.

“I could not become a doctor who checks health but surely I became a doctor for society. The joint degrees of kidney transplant, medical technology and biomedical will be started soon. A total of 13 medical colleges are running in the state and work is undergoing for 11other medical colleges in the state,” the CM added.

The CM said that a total of 1,750 MBBS student pass every year and this number will be increased to 3,000 in the upcoming years.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said he has felicitated 105 medal winners at PGIMS on Saturday, out of which 85 were girls.

The Bond policy

The MBBS students have been protesting against the imposition of ₹ 36 lakh bond fees by the Haryana government.

According to the Haryana government’s bond policy introduced in November 2020, the MBBS doctors have to pay an amount of ₹ 40 lakh as a bond to the state government for admission to a government college.

According to the clauses of the bond policy, annually during admission and readmission, medical students have to pay a cumulative sum of ₹ 40 lakh either on their own or facilitated by the government.

To repay the loan, the doctors have to serve in hospitals for a specific period of seven years after completion of the MBBS degree. ENDS