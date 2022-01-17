Book launch | Revel in the Gift Of Life

Was life created by chance or did God create it? What is the purpose of life? Just to live and procreate or more? These are some of the profundities explored by former director general of police and author P Lal in his latest book Gift Of Life.

The book, which also discusses the seven levels of human consciousness and a yoga regimen, was released by Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhawan.

On what readers can learn from the book, Lal says, “ The pursuit of happiness, health and developing a scientific temper are very important.”

Controversial subjects such as the existence of UFOs, aliens, near-death experiences and out-of-body experiences and reincarnation have also been explored in the book.

Lal points out the limitations of man’s sensory perceptions, hinting at the possibility of reality being different from what is perceived.

In the foreword, former Punjab and Haryana high court judge NC Jain says, “ Though he (Lal) has brought out religious and spiritual aspects of the matter (life and its myriad shades) also, his emphasis remains on ‘logical deduction’ which is what is required for the development of the self.”

