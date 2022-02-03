Book penned on Neeraj Chopra released in Ludhiana

A short biography ‘Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra’ penned by sports author Navdeep Singh Gill was released on Thursday in a ceremony held at Punjabi Bhawan.

The biography on Tokyo Olympics-2021 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was released by chairperson of Punjab Kala Parishad Surjit Patar and president of Punjabi Sahit Akademi Lakhwinder Singh Johal, amid the presence of the author and his family members.

It is the seventh book written by Navdeep and the sixth placing focus on the sports as well as the sportspersons. The book brought out by Lokgeet Prakashan is from the genre of children’s literature.

The book has 72 pages and covers the life history and achievements of Neeraj Chopra right from his childhood to the Tokyo Olympics. The book very aptly covers his sporting techniques, numerous awards and contemporaries in different chapters with coloured photos in each chapter.

On the occasion, writer and poet Surjit Patar said, “The biography would act as an inspiration for the budding players and the future generations.” He lauded the painstaking effort of Navdeep Singh Gill to chronicle Neeraj’s sporting history.

Lakhwinder Singh Johal said it is a good omen that the inspirational biographies are being written for the school children. He also divulged that the literature written about sports and sportspersons plays a significant role in the creation of a robust society.

Author Navdeep Singh Gill said, “Neeraj Chopra is the first Olympic athlete whose story must reach every household.” Disclosing further, he said that children’s literature books on Olympic shooter Abhinav Bindra and world-famous athlete Usain Bolt are under printing.