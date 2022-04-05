Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bordoloi Trophy: Minerva Delhi FC edge Nagaland Police to clinch the title
chandigarh news

Bordoloi Trophy: Minerva Delhi FC edge Nagaland Police to clinch the title

The win over Nagaland Police in the final of the Bordoloi Trophy sealed a second all-India title win for Minerva Delhi FC
Minerva Delhi FC after beating Nagaland Police to clinch the Bordoloi Trophy title. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 05, 2022 03:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Minerva Delhi Football Club edged Nagaland Police 1-0 in the final 68th edition of Bharat Ratna Lookpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Trophy football tournament played at Nehru Stadium, Guwahati, on Sunday.

The first half of the encounter saw Minerva Delhi FC squander an opportunity to take the lead after a dash from midfielder Hazra helped teammate Arthur secure a shot at goal, which eventually went over the bar.

After several such missed chances, Minerva Delhi FC’s Kosuke stepped up to score the only goal as he curled the ball into the far corner. The side held on to the lead to clinch the title in the tense finale.

This marked Minerva’s second all-India title after the Principal Harbhajan Memorial tournament secured earlier this year.

Reflecting on their solid two weeks, Mohali-based Minerva Academy director Ranjit Bajaj, a former India U-19 player himself, said “It’s the hard work of the players and the coaches which has worked wonders. I am so proud of my team. They performed so well in the tournament and beat such established teams to emerge champions. We are aiming for more such titles in the coming months.”

RELATED STORIES

Minerva Delhi FC was excellent throughout the edition of the tournament, winning all five games that they played and scoring 10 goals in the process.

The side opened with a 2-0 win over Assam Police in the first group game, and grew in confidence to brush aside challenges from the likes of Assam Rifles and Daimalu Club in the group stage.

Playing in the semifinal against Chirang Duar — who had beaten former I-League team Shillong Lajong and drawn with ISL club NorthEast United — Minerva Delhi FC registered their biggest win of the tournament, thrashing their opponents 4-0 to storm into the final.

The 68th edition of the Bordoloi Cup kicked off on March 24. This year, the tournament boasted of a strong lineup of teams yet again, with the likes of ISL regulars NorthEast United, former I-League team Shillong Lajong, and Durand Cup side Assam Rifles featuring.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are among the other former champions, with the latter holding a record seven titles and the latter having six.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP