Bordoloi Trophy: Minerva Delhi FC edge Nagaland Police to clinch the title

Minerva Delhi Football Club edged Nagaland Police 1-0 in the final 68th edition of Bharat Ratna Lookpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Trophy football tournament played at Nehru Stadium, Guwahati, on Sunday.

The first half of the encounter saw Minerva Delhi FC squander an opportunity to take the lead after a dash from midfielder Hazra helped teammate Arthur secure a shot at goal, which eventually went over the bar.

After several such missed chances, Minerva Delhi FC’s Kosuke stepped up to score the only goal as he curled the ball into the far corner. The side held on to the lead to clinch the title in the tense finale.

This marked Minerva’s second all-India title after the Principal Harbhajan Memorial tournament secured earlier this year.

Reflecting on their solid two weeks, Mohali-based Minerva Academy director Ranjit Bajaj, a former India U-19 player himself, said “It’s the hard work of the players and the coaches which has worked wonders. I am so proud of my team. They performed so well in the tournament and beat such established teams to emerge champions. We are aiming for more such titles in the coming months.”

Minerva Delhi FC was excellent throughout the edition of the tournament, winning all five games that they played and scoring 10 goals in the process.

The side opened with a 2-0 win over Assam Police in the first group game, and grew in confidence to brush aside challenges from the likes of Assam Rifles and Daimalu Club in the group stage.

Playing in the semifinal against Chirang Duar — who had beaten former I-League team Shillong Lajong and drawn with ISL club NorthEast United — Minerva Delhi FC registered their biggest win of the tournament, thrashing their opponents 4-0 to storm into the final.

The 68th edition of the Bordoloi Cup kicked off on March 24. This year, the tournament boasted of a strong lineup of teams yet again, with the likes of ISL regulars NorthEast United, former I-League team Shillong Lajong, and Durand Cup side Assam Rifles featuring.

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal are among the other former champions, with the latter holding a record seven titles and the latter having six.