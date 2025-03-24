Boxer Saweety Boora alleges police inaction in dowry case against husband

Indian boxer and world championships gold medallist Saweety Boora on Sunday alleged that the Hisar police officials have failed to act against her husband Deepak Niwas Hooda, former captain of the Indian Kabaddi team in a dowry case filed by her in February. Saweety Boora while interacting with media persons on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Addressing media persons in Hisar, Boora said that she had filed a dowry complaint with Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan nearly one and a half-month ago and later the police booked her husband Deepak Niwas Hooda.

“The police officials have failed to interrogate Deepak Hooda in the last 45 days. Instead, on March 15 the police officials called me to Hisar women’s police station where Deepak was already present. He lodged a false case against me, my father Mahender Singh and maternal uncle Satyawan of misbehaving and injuring him. The police booked us in the false case and two days ago, we were forced to sit in Hisar Sadar police station for a day and were released after we got bail. The accused is roaming freely, and the SP has failed to act against him,” she alleged.

The international boxer Boora said that if any untoward incident happens to her, BJP leader Deepak Niwas Hooda and Hisar SP Sawan will be responsible.

“I had told the SP Sawan in February that I need divorce, and I don’t need alimony. The SP has not taken any action against Deepak, instead the Hisar police officials are harassing me and my family. Recently, I met Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and appraised him about the family dispute. The CM assured me that he will talk to Deepak Niwas Hooda after the completion of Haryana assembly session and ask him to sign the divorce papers,” she added.

Saweety Boora said that she had attempted suicide in 2022 because of harassment from her husband.

“Ahead of Haryana assembly polls, Deepak thrashed me in the car when we were returning after meeting chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. Many social panchayats were conducted for the compromise but every time, Deepak sought apology before elders and continued his behaviour thereafter. Four days before our marriage, he demanded a Mercedes worth ₹2.5 crore and then my father took a loan and gave him a Fortuner. My father is still paying the loan installments of the Fortuner,” she alleged.

Speaking on allegations levelled by her husband Deepak Niwas Hooda that her family wants to grab his property, Saweety said that Deepak had very poor financial background before their marriage, and she made him co-owner of a plot in Hisar.

Refuting Saweety’s allegations, Hisar SP Shashank Kumar Sawan said that Saweety has joined the investigation and her allegations of being out on bail are false.

“Deepak Niwas Hooda has also joined the investigation in the dowry case, and we are investigating. Before completion of the probe, there are no grounds for arresting anyone,” he added

Deepak Niwas Hooda could not be reached for a comment.